Facts

18:57 11.04.2022

As result of another shelling in Lysychansk, three people wounded, four houses destroyed

As result of another shelling in Lysychansk, three people wounded, four houses destroyed

Three local residents were wounded as a result of another shelling by invaders of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, on Monday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"The shelling in Lysychansk has not ceased all day long. In the morning, rescuers found one killed in a destroyed house in the city. By evening, we had three wounded Lysychansk residents. Rescuers handed people over to doctors," the State Emergency Service said in Telegram channel on Monday.

Head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haiday, said that as a result of the shelling, four residential buildings were also destroyed by a direct hit. "Three of them were completely destroyed, one was partially destroyed," he said in Telegram channel.

At the same time, Haiday said this was not the first shelling of residential areas in the city on April 11 and recalled that after the morning shelling, one dead was found in the house destroyed by the Russians.

