Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

Russian troops thwarted the evacuation from Lysychansk, Luhansk region, by opening fire during the "ceasefire," Head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"During the 'ceasefire,' the Russian army opened fire on the center of Lysychansk. Surely, the locals decided to stay in the basements at that time. The evacuation was actually thwarted because only one person was able to be taken out," Haidai said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

At the same time, some 42 residents of Severodonetsk, some 11 people from Rubizhne and 14 from Kreminna, were evacuated. Six more people were taken out of Popasna.