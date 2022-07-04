Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ukraine will be provided with additional military-technical assistance worth $100 million.

"Today we are announcing an additional $100 million in military and technical assistance to Ukraine. In total, we have already provided $390 million," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday, July 3, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are also providing an additional 14 armored personnel carriers as well as 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles. Thus, the total number of Bushmaster armored vehicles will be 60," he said.

According to the prime minister, Australia will also provide additional military equipment, drones.

"In addition, we will provide further assistance to the border troops of Ukraine – we will improve their equipment, the level of cyber security and improve control over the border," he said.