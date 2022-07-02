Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Friday the allocation of a package of additional military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $820 million, the department's press service reports.

"This includes an authorization of a U.S. Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $50 million, as well as $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative [USAI] funds," the report says.

It clarifies that the said package is the fourteenth withdrawal of equipment from the Pentagon's stockpiles for Ukraine that the Joe Biden administration has authorized since August 2021.

This assistance package includes the supply of additional ammunition to Ukraine for HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems, 150,000 155-mm artillery shells, four counter-battery warfare radars, and two NASAMS air defense systems.

The United States has now committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24.

"Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $8.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," Pentagon says.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden, at a press conference held in Madrid at the end of the NATO summit, said: We have provided almost $7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since I took this position. In the next few days, we intend to announce $800 million more.