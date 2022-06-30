Visa-free transportation agreement with EU will significantly increase Ukrainian goods export – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the conclusion of an agreement on visa-free transportation with the EU will allow Ukraine to significantly increase export of its goods.

"A week ago, our country received the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, and today another step has been taken on the path to membership. A very practical step. Visa-free transportation agreement was signed. This is an agreement that removes barriers for Ukrainian carriers. You no longer have to wait for permits for freight transportation," the head of state said in a video address on Wednesday night.

Zelensky stressed that this agreement will help to significantly increase the export of Ukrainian goods by road transport.