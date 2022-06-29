NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, opening the Madrid summit, states that the alliance will continue to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine in order for it to win the war that Russia is waging against it.

"We will adopt a more comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine. And sustain our unprecedented support for the country's self-defence to ensure that Ukraine prevails," he said in his opening remarks, opening the first session of the alliance summit, which began its work in Madrid.

Stoltenber said he is "glad that President Zelensky is joining us today." "The bravery of the Ukrainian people and armed forces have inspired the world. NATO Allies continue to stand with Ukraine. We meet at a pivotal moment and our Madrid Summit will be transformative. The decisions we take will define our security for the decade ahead, " the Secretary General stressed.

According to him, the leaders came together at a time when in the world "authoritarian regimes like Russia and China are openly challenging the rules-based international order." "We will agree NATO's new Strategic Concept, the blueprint for our future security. We will further strengthen our deterrence and defence. With more forces, increased readiness, and stronger capabilities. We will make sure that our Alliance is properly resourced to face new security challenges. And we will strengthen our partnerships in our close neighbourhood and across the globe. We will demonstrate that NATO's door remains open by inviting Finland and Sweden to join our Alliance," Stoltenberg proclaimed. These words were met with applause from the leaders.