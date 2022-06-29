Facts

13:23 29.06.2022

NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

2 min read
NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, opening the Madrid summit, states that the alliance will continue to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine in order for it to win the war that Russia is waging against it.

"We will adopt a more comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine. And sustain our unprecedented support for the country's self-defence to ensure that Ukraine prevails," he said in his opening remarks, opening the first session of the alliance summit, which began its work in Madrid.

Stoltenber said he is "glad that President Zelensky is joining us today." "The bravery of the Ukrainian people and armed forces have inspired the world. NATO Allies continue to stand with Ukraine. We meet at a pivotal moment and our Madrid Summit will be transformative. The decisions we take will define our security for the decade ahead, " the Secretary General stressed.

According to him, the leaders came together at a time when in the world "authoritarian regimes like Russia and China are openly challenging the rules-based international order." "We will agree NATO's new Strategic Concept, the blueprint for our future security. We will further strengthen our deterrence and defence. With more forces, increased readiness, and stronger capabilities. We will make sure that our Alliance is properly resourced to face new security challenges. And we will strengthen our partnerships in our close neighbourhood and across the globe. We will demonstrate that NATO's door remains open by inviting Finland and Sweden to join our Alliance," Stoltenberg proclaimed. These words were met with applause from the leaders.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

13:45 29.06.2022
NATO doesn’t regard Ukraine’s accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

NATO doesn’t regard Ukraine’s accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

12:28 29.06.2022
Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

11:17 29.06.2022
Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

18:03 28.06.2022
G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

17:05 28.06.2022
EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

15:25 28.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

16:51 27.06.2022
Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

15:41 27.06.2022
Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

17:37 24.06.2022
EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

Zelensky: Atrocities of Russian occupiers - consequence of policy in Russia

Number of victims in Mykolaiv increased to three

LATEST

SBU detains director general of Kyiv-based airline for not returning ten leased helicopters

President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

Some 4,731 people killed due to full-scale Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but real figures are much higher – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Ukrainian military attack Russian invaders on border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, 22 invaders killed, two ammunition depots destroyed

ECHR authorized to consider claims on Russia's violations committed before effective date of Russia's withdrawal from European Convention - SCM

Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

Zelensky: Atrocities of Russian occupiers - consequence of policy in Russia

Zelensky: All Russian servicemen responsible for terror against Ukrainian cities will be identified

Two people killed, three injured amid enemy attacks on Sumy region

President of Indonesia to visit Kyiv on Wed

AD
AD
AD
AD