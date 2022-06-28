Facts

19:09 28.06.2022

Invaders schedule referendum on annexation of Donetsk region for Sept 11 – Andriuschenko

1 min read
Invaders schedule referendum on annexation of Donetsk region for Sept 11 – Andriuschenko

The occupiers have scheduled a referendum to legalize the annexation of Donetsk region by Russia for September 11, adviser to mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko said.

"The referendum on the annexation of Donetsk region to Russia is scheduled for September 11, 2022. The occupation administrations received instructions to prepare the venues and the holding commissions and handed them over, in particular, to the self-organization committees of the population.

"They are preparing to celebrate the liberation of Donbas from Nazi invaders. Simultaneously with the Soviet ‘Mariupol City Day.’ Symbolism in everything ...," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Tags: #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

12:27 27.06.2022
Russia shells twelve residential areas in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, casualties reported

Russia shells twelve residential areas in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, casualties reported

12:58 11.06.2022
Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

12:54 06.06.2022
Enemy inflicts hits by eleven air-to-ground missiles, Grads, artillery, tanks on Donetsk, killed and wounded reported in past 24 hours

Enemy inflicts hits by eleven air-to-ground missiles, Grads, artillery, tanks on Donetsk, killed and wounded reported in past 24 hours

12:47 03.06.2022
Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

14:12 31.05.2022
Invaders fires Iskander missiles at Sloviansk - National Police

Invaders fires Iskander missiles at Sloviansk - National Police

12:00 31.05.2022
Only one village in Bakhmut district receives information about smell of ammonia, all rest outside affected area - head of Donetsk Regional Police Department

Only one village in Bakhmut district receives information about smell of ammonia, all rest outside affected area - head of Donetsk Regional Police Department

17:47 30.05.2022
Ammonia pipeline damaged as result of hostilities in Bakhmut district, ammonia cloud moves towards Bakhmut – local authorities

Ammonia pipeline damaged as result of hostilities in Bakhmut district, ammonia cloud moves towards Bakhmut – local authorities

15:48 28.05.2022
Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

12:12 27.05.2022
Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

08:47 19.05.2022
On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

Zelensky: Constitution of Ukraine is our detailed portrait

LATEST

Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

Zelensky: Constitution of Ukraine is our detailed portrait

UN calls for bringing those responsible for Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall to justice

Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency

Baykar Makina will focus on producing for AFU's needs in the near term – Reznikov

Ukraine returns bodies of 46 servicemen, 21 of them Azovstal defenders – Reintegration Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD