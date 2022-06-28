Invaders schedule referendum on annexation of Donetsk region for Sept 11 – Andriuschenko

The occupiers have scheduled a referendum to legalize the annexation of Donetsk region by Russia for September 11, adviser to mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko said.

"The referendum on the annexation of Donetsk region to Russia is scheduled for September 11, 2022. The occupation administrations received instructions to prepare the venues and the holding commissions and handed them over, in particular, to the self-organization committees of the population.

"They are preparing to celebrate the liberation of Donbas from Nazi invaders. Simultaneously with the Soviet ‘Mariupol City Day.’ Symbolism in everything ...," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.