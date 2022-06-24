U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

The US administration on Thursday announced the allocation of additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $450 million, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a briefing at the White House.

"The US has announced another additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine to help it defend its democracy in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression. This package contains weapons and equipment including high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIIMARS), tens of thousands of additional arms in addition for the artillery systems that have already been provided and patrol boats to help Ukraine defend its coasts and waterways," Kirby said.

Total aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has been $6.1 billion, he added.

He added that since the current US administration came to power, $6.8 billion has been allocated to help Ukraine.