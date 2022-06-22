Facts

12:07 22.06.2022

Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

2 min read
Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

Drilling platforms, on which Ukraine launched a missile strike on Monday, functioned as reinforcement points for the full control of the Russian occupiers of the Black Sea, spokesperson of head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said.

"On those drilling towers Russia organized such small garrisons for itself, attracted air defense means there, including for radar warfare, reconnaissance, that is, these platforms turned into such fortification points that helped and are helping the Russians to focus on full control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Bratchuk said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

According to Bratchuk, today the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation still dominates in the Black Sea. He stressed that Ukraine had every reason to act ahead of the curve and advised to wait for official information.

Bratchuk also said that the Russian occupiers are trying to turn the Snake Island they captured into a land analogue of the cruiser Moskva, which was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

"That is, we are talking about an air defense system, multiple launch rocket systems, ... radar, reconnaissance and so far the garrison," Bratchuk said.

He also stressed that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is constantly maneuvering, regrouping in the waters of the Black Sea, but can no longer approach the Ukrainian coast at the distance that he allowed himself in the spring, even in May.

"Currently they are 80-100 km from the coast. The tactics of the enemy are like this – rockets, rockets and missiles," Bratchuk said.

Tags: #black_sea #odesa_region

MORE ABOUT

14:06 22.06.2022
Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

16:28 06.06.2022
Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

20:12 02.06.2022
Russian ships block civilian navigation in northwestern part of Black Sea - General Staff

Russian ships block civilian navigation in northwestern part of Black Sea - General Staff

12:24 02.06.2022
Russia should withdraw its forces in Black Sea, give security guarantees to ports and commercial convoys – MFA

Russia should withdraw its forces in Black Sea, give security guarantees to ports and commercial convoys – MFA

16:13 30.05.2022
Ship carrying Russian cruise missiles with possible total salvo of eight missiles is in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Ship carrying Russian cruise missiles with possible total salvo of eight missiles is in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

11:59 26.05.2022
Occupiers use boat of Ukrainian Navy near Snake island in advance for purpose of further provocations – Pivden task force

Occupiers use boat of Ukrainian Navy near Snake island in advance for purpose of further provocations – Pivden task force

13:40 16.05.2022
Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

20:36 11.05.2022
Russian occupiers again launch missile attack on Odesa region on Wednesday – local authorities

Russian occupiers again launch missile attack on Odesa region on Wednesday – local authorities

10:13 10.05.2022
Missile attack on Odesa kills one person, five people wounded

Missile attack on Odesa kills one person, five people wounded

15:28 07.05.2022
Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

AD

HOT NEWS

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

US Dept of Justice to provide Ukraine with prosecutor to advise on anti-corruption issues

LATEST

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

USA welcomes Zelensky's signing of Istanbul Convention

Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

One killed, two wounded, lots of facilities damaged over missile attacks on Mykolaiv on Wed – mayor

Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Publisher Chepovy killed at front

AD
AD
AD
AD