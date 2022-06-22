Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

Drilling platforms, on which Ukraine launched a missile strike on Monday, functioned as reinforcement points for the full control of the Russian occupiers of the Black Sea, spokesperson of head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said.

"On those drilling towers Russia organized such small garrisons for itself, attracted air defense means there, including for radar warfare, reconnaissance, that is, these platforms turned into such fortification points that helped and are helping the Russians to focus on full control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Bratchuk said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

According to Bratchuk, today the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation still dominates in the Black Sea. He stressed that Ukraine had every reason to act ahead of the curve and advised to wait for official information.

Bratchuk also said that the Russian occupiers are trying to turn the Snake Island they captured into a land analogue of the cruiser Moskva, which was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

"That is, we are talking about an air defense system, multiple launch rocket systems, ... radar, reconnaissance and so far the garrison," Bratchuk said.

He also stressed that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is constantly maneuvering, regrouping in the waters of the Black Sea, but can no longer approach the Ukrainian coast at the distance that he allowed himself in the spring, even in May.

"Currently they are 80-100 km from the coast. The tactics of the enemy are like this – rockets, rockets and missiles," Bratchuk said.