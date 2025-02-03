Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:34 03.02.2025

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

The export revenue of the Ukrainian IT sector last year amounted to $6.45 billion, which is 4.2% less than in 2023 and 12.3% less than in 2022, according to statistics from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The largest revenues in the context of this year were recorded in the fourth quarter - $1.67 billion, while for the same period in 2023 and 2022 this figure was $1.70 billion and $1.87 billion, respectively.

According to statistics, the United States was the most active importer of Ukrainian IT last year - worth $2.39 billion, although its share in the total volume decreased by 2.6 percentage points (p.p.) - to 37.2%.

The second place was taken by the United Kingdom, which increased its share by 0.8 p.p. - to 8.8% and imported Ukrainian IT services for $565 million.

It is closely followed by Malta, whose share among importers decreased by almost 0.7 p.p. - to 7.8%: in 2024, the country purchased IT services from Ukraine for $565 million.

