13:01 17.06.2022

USA not to persuade Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia - Biden adviser

1 min read
The United States "will not press Ukraine to make territorial concessions" to Russia, The Hill said with reference to the U.S. President's national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We’re not going to be pressing them to be making territorial concessions. We think that’s inconsistent with international law and is just, frankly, wrong,” Sullivan said speaking in Washington on Thursday.

Sullivan added: “We have been focused on what we can do today, tomorrow, next week to strengthen the Ukrainians’ hand to the maximum extent possible, first on the battlefield and then ultimately at the negotiating table. We do think this will have to end through diplomacy,” The Hill quoted him as saying.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone about the decision to provide Kyiv with a tranche of U.S. military assistance in the amount of $1 billion.

