18:26 13.06.2022

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said that he expects the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv to fulfill promises regarding the supply of weapons and Ukraine's accession to the European Union, reports European Truth with reference to the German edition of Spiegel.

"We hope that during his visit to Kyiv, the Chancellor will finally keep Germany's promises regarding the supply of weapons and Ukraine's accession to the EU," Melnyk said.

He noted that Ukraine needs heavy weapons, such as German self-propelled artillery units (ACS) PzH 2000 and anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery units Cheetah.

"The announcements themselves (the delivery of weapons) will not help us in the war against the invaders, so we are waiting for the Chancellor to give specific dates for the arrival of weapons, since the promises were made months ago," the ambassador added.

He also hopes that Scholz, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will provide a signal that Ukraine can become a candidate for EU membership.

"This would raise the morale of Ukrainians and clearly show Russia that the EU unanimously supports a free Ukraine," he concluded.

