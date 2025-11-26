Merz in Bundestag: Support for Ukraine to be increased to EUR 11.5 bln in 2026

During budget debates in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in particular, touched on the topic of settling the war in Ukraine and peace talks under the auspices of the United States, The Guardian reports.

Merz said maintaining peace in Europe was one of the key principles of his government and stressed the need to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms that would amount to "capitulation."

"Without Ukraine's consent and without the consent of Europeans, there will be no basis for real, lasting peace in Ukraine," the Chancellor noted, insisting on the need to maintain unity between European countries and the United States.

He welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war, but insisted that "European affairs can only be decided with European consent" because Europe "is not a pawn, but a sovereign actor with its own interests and values."

Merz noted that Russia could end the war "in minutes" if it really wanted to, and that it is the only aggressor in this conflict.

"Putin must realise that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of the European order of freedom and peace," he said.

The Chancellor says Germany will increase its support for Ukraine next year to a total of EUR 11.5 billion.

He also said Germany would continue to support Ukraine "as long as possible" and said he would support the idea of ​​using frozen Russian assets "available for this purpose."

As reported, on Tuesday, Merz held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated, among other things, that his country strives for a swift ceasefire, a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and security for Europe. Merz later co-chaired an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, convened to advance peace plans for Ukraine.