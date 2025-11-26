Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 26.11.2025

Merz in Bundestag: Support for Ukraine to be increased to EUR 11.5 bln in 2026

2 min read
Merz in Bundestag: Support for Ukraine to be increased to EUR 11.5 bln in 2026
Photo: https://www.dw.com

During budget debates in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in particular, touched on the topic of settling the war in Ukraine and peace talks under the auspices of the United States, The Guardian reports.

Merz said maintaining peace in Europe was one of the key principles of his government and stressed the need to end the war in Ukraine, but not on terms that would amount to "capitulation."

"Without Ukraine's consent and without the consent of Europeans, there will be no basis for real, lasting peace in Ukraine," the Chancellor noted, insisting on the need to maintain unity between European countries and the United States.

He welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war, but insisted that "European affairs can only be decided with European consent" because Europe "is not a pawn, but a sovereign actor with its own interests and values."

Merz noted that Russia could end the war "in minutes" if it really wanted to, and that it is the only aggressor in this conflict.

"Putin must realise that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of the European order of freedom and peace," he said.

The Chancellor says Germany will increase its support for Ukraine next year to a total of EUR 11.5 billion.

He also said Germany would continue to support Ukraine "as long as possible" and said he would support the idea of ​​using frozen Russian assets "available for this purpose."

As reported, on Tuesday, Merz held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated, among other things, that his country strives for a swift ceasefire, a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and security for Europe. Merz later co-chaired an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, convened to advance peace plans for Ukraine.

Tags: #position #germany #merz

MORE ABOUT

18:03 25.11.2025
Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

15:39 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy updates Merz on new steps toward ending war

Zelenskyy updates Merz on new steps toward ending war

20:08 24.11.2025
Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

17:39 24.11.2025
Merz: No peace plan for Ukraine without Europe's approval – media

Merz: No peace plan for Ukraine without Europe's approval – media

20:54 21.11.2025
Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

20:25 21.11.2025
Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

11:58 20.11.2025
Germany says Ukraine will receive long-range missiles

Germany says Ukraine will receive long-range missiles

18:42 18.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

15:21 14.11.2025
Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

11:38 14.11.2025
Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

LATEST

In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

Moscow expects detailed contacts between Witkoff and Putin

Russia implementing policy of ‘strengthening Russian identity’ in occupied territories – Center for Countering Disinformation

Three more Ukrainian children returned from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative – Yermak

Sybiha outlines five priority steps to European partners to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia

Klitschko at EPP Summit: Forcing Ukraine to peace on Russia's terms conceding Putin's plans to go to war on Europe

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Umerov questioned by NABU as witness in Mindich case

AD
AD