Facts

10:56 10.06.2022

Uber helps UN World Food Program improve aid delivery in Ukraine

2 min read
Uber helps UN World Food Program improve aid delivery in Ukraine

The Uber taxi service has created a separate version of the platform to help the UN World Food Program in the delivery of essential goods in Ukraine.

According to the service, this technology is already working in Dnipro, it is planned to expand it to Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernivtsi.

"Because it's difficult for large vehicles to travel through built-up urban areas, cooperation with Uber allows the World Food Program to better coordinate, dispatch and track a fleet of smaller vehicles that deliver emergency supplies from warehouses to people in need of assistance in densely populated areas of Ukraine," it said.

The progress of deliveries can be tracked in real time through the platform.

"This technology helps streamline our response and improve how we help Ukrainian communities. It improves our access to Ukrainian businesses on the Uber network, making our operations more efficient and using local opportunities," Coordinator of the UN World Food Program in Ukraine Matthew Hollingworth said.

Using Uber's technology, the organization can plan, dispatch, track and manage deliveries using a network of cars and small vans to aid distribution destinations within a 100 km radius of the organization's warehouses across the country.

As reported, Uber launched the Uber Aid Shuttle service from Lviv to the Shehyni border crossing in order to help local communities cope with the problem of fuel shortages.

The Uber service in Ukraine also continues to operate in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Lutsk, Rivne and Kremenchuk.

Tags: #un #uber

MORE ABOUT

20:12 12.05.2022
Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

18:17 12.05.2022
Russia’s attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished - French Ambassador to UN

Russia’s attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished - French Ambassador to UN

16:01 30.04.2022
UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

18:31 29.04.2022
Guterres: UN to redouble its aid to Ukrainians

Guterres: UN to redouble its aid to Ukrainians

18:02 20.04.2022
UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

12:54 17.04.2022
UN warns of global food catastrophe, world famine due to Russia's blocking Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

UN warns of global food catastrophe, world famine due to Russia's blocking Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

13:04 14.04.2022
Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

13:26 10.04.2022
UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

20:34 08.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

09:39 08.04.2022
UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Canada on high alert for cyber attacks from Russia

Defense lines, reinforced military personnel strengthened around the clock in enhanced mode in Kyiv region

It’s possible to disrupt occupiers' plans in Zaporizhia region, we’re moving forward in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss package of military assistance

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

Sweden launches exchange of cash hryvnia for krona for Ukrainian refugees

AD
AD
AD
AD