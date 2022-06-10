Uber helps UN World Food Program improve aid delivery in Ukraine

The Uber taxi service has created a separate version of the platform to help the UN World Food Program in the delivery of essential goods in Ukraine.

According to the service, this technology is already working in Dnipro, it is planned to expand it to Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernivtsi.

"Because it's difficult for large vehicles to travel through built-up urban areas, cooperation with Uber allows the World Food Program to better coordinate, dispatch and track a fleet of smaller vehicles that deliver emergency supplies from warehouses to people in need of assistance in densely populated areas of Ukraine," it said.

The progress of deliveries can be tracked in real time through the platform.

"This technology helps streamline our response and improve how we help Ukrainian communities. It improves our access to Ukrainian businesses on the Uber network, making our operations more efficient and using local opportunities," Coordinator of the UN World Food Program in Ukraine Matthew Hollingworth said.

Using Uber's technology, the organization can plan, dispatch, track and manage deliveries using a network of cars and small vans to aid distribution destinations within a 100 km radius of the organization's warehouses across the country.

As reported, Uber launched the Uber Aid Shuttle service from Lviv to the Shehyni border crossing in order to help local communities cope with the problem of fuel shortages.

The Uber service in Ukraine also continues to operate in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Lutsk, Rivne and Kremenchuk.