18:23 07.05.2025

‘European Solidarity’ faction discusses agreement on establishment of the Ukraine-US investment fund with diplomats and experts

The European Solidarity faction continues to discuss the Agreement on the establishment of the Ukraine-US Investment Fund, the political force's website reports.

The leader of the European Solidarity faction, MP Petro Poroshenko, and representatives of the faction met with diplomats, ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary who have worked in the United States, as well as international experts and journalists.

One of the key topics of discussion was the transparency of the process of adopting strategically important documents for Ukraine and the need for broad communication with the public. ‘European Solidarity emphasises that it was thanks to its MPs that the first public discussion of the Agreement took place at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy, with more than 50 MPs and media representatives present.

The participants of the discussion stressed the importance of maintaining the strategic partnership with the United States, Washington's military assistance and cooperation with allies. At the same time, they raised a number of important issues: the absence of security guarantees for Ukraine in the text of the Agreement and possible risks to European integration.

Warnings were expressed about the haste of ratification of the document, as well as the absence of its text in the Verkhovna Rada and the opinion of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Opposition factions insist that the preamble of the agreement clearly states these points, and that it applies to the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders.

‘European Solidarity emphasises the need for additional meetings with government representatives before the parliamentary vote to ensure maximum openness and a balanced approach to decision-making.

 

