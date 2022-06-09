Facts

15:02 09.06.2022

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The European Union is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the amount of another EUR 205 million, the EU Delegation to Ukraine has reported.

"For more than 100 days, we have seen unnecessary suffering and countless violations of international humanitarian law. In times of crisis, our duty is to help the most affected groups of the population. We have responded quickly by significantly expanding our presence in Ukraine. Through this funding, our humanitarian partners provide food, water, medical assistance, protection and financial support. We are also working closely with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that assistance provided by EU member states meets ever-changing needs," European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said, who is visiting Ukraine on Thursday.

It is indicated that Lenarčič is visiting Ukraine due to a sharp increase in humanitarian needs. The purpose of his visit is to meet with humanitarian organizations and Ukrainian officials in order to help coordinate the EU's response to these needs on the ground.

The EU Delegation informed that the total funding of humanitarian assistance and the amount of non-financial support that the EU provided to Ukraine in response to Russia's illegal invasion exceeded EUR 700 million. Some EUR 13 million of this amount were directed to projects in neighboring Moldova.

Tags: #eu #humanitarian_aid

