Facts

20:16 24.02.2025

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

1 min read
EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that by maintaining the current pace of reforms, Ukraine could become an EU member before 2030.

Von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and foreign leaders on the anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday that if Ukraine moves at this pace, it will join the European Union even before 2030. She also encouraged to work and maintain the pace.

At the same time, European Council President Antonio Costa said that Ukraine's accession will be an important guarantee of Ukraine's security in the future. According to him, this will be an institutional cycle of enlargement to Ukraine, to Moldova, to the Western Balkan countries, while he expressed doubts on Georgia.

What is more, he noted the extraordinary progress of Ukraine, adding that Ukraine is writing a new handbook on how to carry out reforms during wartime.

Tags: #assessment #reforms #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:50 24.02.2025
Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

14:39 24.02.2025
EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

10:44 24.02.2025
EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

20:16 21.02.2025
Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

17:28 21.02.2025
EU's 16th package of sanctions targeting Russian shadow fleet to be adopted on Feb 24 – source

EU's 16th package of sanctions targeting Russian shadow fleet to be adopted on Feb 24 – source

20:51 20.02.2025
Hungary won't support extending EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus – govt spokesperson

Hungary won't support extending EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus – govt spokesperson

21:21 19.02.2025
Stefanishyna on possible mobilization of over EUR 500 bln in EU military aid: No decisions to be made before elections in Germany

Stefanishyna on possible mobilization of over EUR 500 bln in EU military aid: No decisions to be made before elections in Germany

20:17 19.02.2025
EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

20:57 18.02.2025
EU to provide Ukraine with EUR 6 bln military aid package

EU to provide Ukraine with EUR 6 bln military aid package

12:39 18.02.2025
EU prepares EUR 700 bln military aid package for Ukraine – media

EU prepares EUR 700 bln military aid package for Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD