EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that by maintaining the current pace of reforms, Ukraine could become an EU member before 2030.

Von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and foreign leaders on the anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday that if Ukraine moves at this pace, it will join the European Union even before 2030. She also encouraged to work and maintain the pace.

At the same time, European Council President Antonio Costa said that Ukraine's accession will be an important guarantee of Ukraine's security in the future. According to him, this will be an institutional cycle of enlargement to Ukraine, to Moldova, to the Western Balkan countries, while he expressed doubts on Georgia.

What is more, he noted the extraordinary progress of Ukraine, adding that Ukraine is writing a new handbook on how to carry out reforms during wartime.