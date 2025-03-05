Facts

20:49 05.03.2025

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

1 min read
Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, on the eve of a special meeting of the European Council, stressed that Ukraine expects new strong steps from the EU to support Ukrainians, which will strengthen soldiers, increase Ukrainian defense capabilities and scale up the defense industry.

"Tomorrow’s special European Council will be a historic moment for Europe’s strategic defense and global role. We anticipate new strong EU steps in support of Ukraine, which will strengthen our warriors, increase our defense capabilities, and scale up our defense industry," he wrote on X.

"Resolute EU steps, together with increased pressure on Russia, can put Ukraine in a stronger position, bring a fair peace closer, and strengthen our indivisible transatlantic security. With guaranteed security, Ukraine will be Europe's key force for lasting peace and development," Sybiha said.

"Peace is our number one priority. Ukraine wants a fair and long-lasting peace more than anyone else in the world. We continue to work with all of our partners to achieve this goal. Americaʼs engagement is critical and decisive to the success of peace efforts," he said.

Tags: #sybiha #eu #positions

MORE ABOUT

15:05 04.03.2025
Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

16:03 03.03.2025
Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

18:50 28.02.2025
EU leaders at extraordinary summit to work out common understanding of comprehensive, just peace for Ukraine, security guarantees - source

EU leaders at extraordinary summit to work out common understanding of comprehensive, just peace for Ukraine, security guarantees - source

17:47 26.02.2025
Sybiha discusses with Kallas efforts aimed at increasing price of war for Russia

Sybiha discusses with Kallas efforts aimed at increasing price of war for Russia

09:21 25.02.2025
European Commissioners reaffirm commitment to just peace for Ukraine during special YES meeting in Kyiv

European Commissioners reaffirm commitment to just peace for Ukraine during special YES meeting in Kyiv

20:50 24.02.2025
Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

20:16 24.02.2025
EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

14:39 24.02.2025
EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

10:44 24.02.2025
EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

16:38 22.02.2025
Ukrainian FM coordinates actions with Kallas, French counterpart prior to third anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion

Ukrainian FM coordinates actions with Kallas, French counterpart prior to third anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

LATEST

Interior Ministry: 70,000 cases of missing persons do not mean that many bodies of Ukrainians are with enemy

Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

Zelenskyy calls on Pension Fund to help pensioners in case of questions about additional payments

USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Number of persons extradited to Ukraine increases significantly in 2024 – Justice Ministry

Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

AD