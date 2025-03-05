Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, on the eve of a special meeting of the European Council, stressed that Ukraine expects new strong steps from the EU to support Ukrainians, which will strengthen soldiers, increase Ukrainian defense capabilities and scale up the defense industry.

"Tomorrow’s special European Council will be a historic moment for Europe’s strategic defense and global role. We anticipate new strong EU steps in support of Ukraine, which will strengthen our warriors, increase our defense capabilities, and scale up our defense industry," he wrote on X.

"Resolute EU steps, together with increased pressure on Russia, can put Ukraine in a stronger position, bring a fair peace closer, and strengthen our indivisible transatlantic security. With guaranteed security, Ukraine will be Europe's key force for lasting peace and development," Sybiha said.

"Peace is our number one priority. Ukraine wants a fair and long-lasting peace more than anyone else in the world. We continue to work with all of our partners to achieve this goal. Americaʼs engagement is critical and decisive to the success of peace efforts," he said.