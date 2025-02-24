Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU Copernicus Space Program and its components.

At a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on Monday in Kyiv, Kubilius said that the following should be done: increase support for the Ukrainian defence industry; create a joint EU-Ukraine working group on procurement in Ukraine; separate procurement options from the EU and the Ukrainian defence industry in support of Ukraine.

He said he wants the EU Defence Innovation Office, which was created in Kyiv, to also take care of the integration of defence industries, which will be beneficial to both parties.

Kubilius said that he with Minister Herman Smetanin agreed that the immediate priority for the joint working group could be three topics: to look for opportunities to improve the supply of components and rare materials that are extremely important for the Ukrainian defense industry, including nitrocellulose. Secondly, to consider the possibilities of how they can facilitate the development of joint projects of the Ukrainian defense industry with European defense companies, he added.

Kubilius hopes that at the upcoming Ukraine-EU defense forum in May, the parties will be able to report on progress in these specific points.

He said that in addition to cooperation in the defense industry, it is needed to strengthen their cooperation in space, especially in Earth observation services. The EU Copernicus program, which is the best service in the world, can be very useful for Ukraine. He also proposed to start the official process and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU Copernicus Space Program and its components.