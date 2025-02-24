EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

The EU has banned transactions with a number of Russian airports and sea and river ports as part of its 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

According to a statement by the European Commission, the sanctions apply to Moscow's Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, four regional airports, including Yekaterinburg, Perm, Pskov and Tatarstan's Begishevo, the Volga port in Astrakhan, the Makhachkala port in the Caspian Sea, the Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports in the Baltic Sea, and the Novorossiysk port in the Black Sea.

"The EU is prohibiting any transaction with certain listed ports, locks and airports in Russia that are used for the transfer of UAVs, missiles and related technology and components to Russia, or for the circumvention of the oil price cap or other restrictive measures by vessels practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices. This includes access to their facilities and the provision of any services to vessels or aircrafts," the European Union said in a statement on Monday.

The new package of EU sanctions tightens restrictions on road carriers. Russian road carriers had been prohibited from transporting cargo across the EU territory back in 2023. Now restrictions will apply to transportation, including transit, carried out by European operators in which a Russian individual or legal entity has a 25% share or more. Any changes in the capital structure of road carriers increasing the share of Russian beneficiaries above 25% are also prohibited.

Additionally, the package adds 74 tankers owned by non-EU members to the sanctions list.