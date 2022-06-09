Facts

12:05 09.06.2022

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 200 personnel, and since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and as of Thursday morning, June 9, they amounted to about 31,700 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 5 tanks and 9 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,398 and 3,438, respectively.

Also, over the past day, 8 artillery systems, 3 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 15 vehicles, including fuel trucks, were destroyed in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 711 artillery systems, 562 drones, 2,421 cars and tank trucks, 213 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 air defense systems, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 125 cruise missiles, 53 pieces of special equipment and 13 ships.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction," the report says.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the data are being specified.

