Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Ukraine will not accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to the status of a candidate in the EU, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine will not accept any surrogate versions or alternatives (no matter how attractive they are) of the candidate's status. We need the status of a candidate for EU membership. Not a candidate for a candidate, not a potential candidate, not another surrogate, none of that. We've been playing this game for a long time, we know how it all works. We are simple, modest people who are satisfied with the usual, standard status of a candidate for EU membership. We don't need to invent anything special," Kuleba said at a briefing on Wednesday.