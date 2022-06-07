Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Poland and Ukraine will sign one of the biggest arms contracts over the past 30 years, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

"Now we are signing one of the biggest arms contracts over the past three decades – sale of weapon to Ukrainians, Ukraine. This weapon is well tested and we know today that it will be a very important weapon on the battlefield," the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland quoted the prime minister on its Twitter page on Tuesday.