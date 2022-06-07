Facts

17:27 07.06.2022

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

1 min read
Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Poland and Ukraine will sign one of the biggest arms contracts over the past 30 years, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

"Now we are signing one of the biggest arms contracts over the past three decades – sale of weapon to Ukrainians, Ukraine. This weapon is well tested and we know today that it will be a very important weapon on the battlefield," the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland quoted the prime minister on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

Tags: #poland #morawiecki
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:02 02.06.2022
Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

11:06 02.06.2022
First modular camp for IDPs in Kyiv region opened in Borodianka with participation of Polish PM

First modular camp for IDPs in Kyiv region opened in Borodianka with participation of Polish PM

18:15 01.06.2022
Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

11:18 01.06.2022
Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

10:52 30.05.2022
Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

16:41 23.05.2022
Ukraine expects start of petrol supplies from Poland's state reserve – official

Ukraine expects start of petrol supplies from Poland's state reserve – official

09:12 23.05.2022
Polish president proposes concluding new treaty on good neighborliness with Ukraine

Polish president proposes concluding new treaty on good neighborliness with Ukraine

16:46 06.05.2022
Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

16:01 06.05.2022
Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

09:34 06.05.2022
Baltic states and Poland sign agreement with Ukraine on strengthening cross-border cooperation

Baltic states and Poland sign agreement with Ukraine on strengthening cross-border cooperation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

LATEST

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Granting English with business communication language status could be Ukraine's another step towards EU – language ombudsman

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD