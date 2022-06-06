Enemy inflicts hits by eleven air-to-ground missiles, Grads, artillery, tanks on Donetsk, killed and wounded reported in past 24 hours

Over the day, the Russian occupiers shelled seven settlements of Donetsk region, as a result of which civilians were killed and wounded, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Eleven strikes were recorded with air-to-ground missiles, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, tanks. Twentsix civilian objects were destroyed. Law enforcement officers collected evidence of Russian war crimes at the sites of the attacks," it said on Facebook.

Russian troops hit such settlements as Avdiyivka, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Khromove.

Ten private houses, a high-rise building, an ambulance room, a factory, an agricultural enterprise, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

The police and the SBU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.