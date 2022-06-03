Facts

12:47 03.06.2022

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

Russian invaders bombarded Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans and air-to-ground missiles in a day, there are dead and wounded civilians, residential buildings, a coking and refractory plant, thermal power plant premises, a trolleybus depot are damaged, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy shelled Donetsk region from planes, Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, tanks, small arms, and air-to-ground missiles. The invaders purposefully destroy the civilian population and infrastructure and prevent the provision of assistance to people. So, in Avdiyivka, the rescuers who went to put out the fire, came under fire," the Facebook post said.

Some 17 settlements were under attack: Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Zalizne, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Donetske, Rayhorodok, Semenivka, Scherbynivka, Ocheretyne, Bohoyavlenka, Novobakhmutivka, Soloviove, Starodubivka, Pokrovske.

A total of 35 civilian facilities were damaged - residential buildings, a coking and refractory plant, thermal power plant premises, and a trolleybus depot.

The police and SBU started criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

