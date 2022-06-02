Facts

10:35 02.06.2022

War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, experts from the UN Children's Fund UNICEF have said.

At least 262 children have been killed and 415 injured in attacks since 24 February. One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 5.2 million children – 3 million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries in need of humanitarian assistance, UNICEF said in a press release.

Based on reports verified by OHCHR, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine – mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas.

Civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed; this so far includes at least 256 health facilities and one in six UNICEF-supported 'Safe Schools' in the country's east.

"Hundreds of other schools across the country have also been damaged. Conditions for children in eastern and southern Ukraine where fighting has intensified are increasingly desperate," UNICEF said.

At the same time, UNICEF Executive Director Katherine Russell said that without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer – and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world.

"UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and to protect all children from harm. This includes ending the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian infrastructure. UNICEF is appealing for full humanitarian access to safely and quickly reach children in need wherever they may be," UNICEF said.

In Ukraine, UNICEF and partners have distributed life-saving health and medical supplies for nearly 2.1 million people in war-affected areas; enabled access to safe water for over 2.1 million people living in areas where networks have been damaged or destroyed; reached over 610,000 children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support; and provided learning supplies to nearly 290,000 children.

Almost 300,000 vulnerable families have registered for a UNICEF-Ministry of Social Policy humanitarian cash assistance programme.

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

Tags: #children #war
