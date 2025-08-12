AFU taking measures to stop invaders in Dobropilllia, Pokrovsk axes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking effective measures to stop the enemy's advance in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions, in particular, they are destroying small groups of the enemy and saboteurs who have penetrated a number of settlements there, according to a message published on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Tuesday.

"In order to penetrate the depths of our defense, the Russian invaders are acting boldly. Despite the losses, they are trying to infiltrate our defenses with sabotage and small infantry groups. In particular, several small enemy groups, bypassing the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, attempted to advance towards the settlement of Zoloty Kolodiaz. In addition, using the features of the local landscape, the saboteurs secretly penetrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, Kucheriv Yar. Some of the groups have already been destroyed, the rest are in the process of being destroyed," the AFU said.

The General Staff said the situation in these areas is difficult and dynamic, as units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are waging defensive battles against superior enemy forces. In particular, in Pokrovsk direction, the invaders have concentrated groups numbering over 110,000 personnel. However, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy enemy groups.

"By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the stability of the defense. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in a certain area. Reserve units have already detected the enemy and are having their first successes: the occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner. The defenders of Ukraine are focused on fulfilling their tasks, holding the lines and need the support of the entire society to repel new attempts at enemy attacks," the AFU said.

Earlier, the OSINT project DeepState reported on Monday about the advance of Russian occupiers in the direction of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, in particular, in the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Zoloty Kolodiaz, where they are accumulating. At the same time, the enemy continues to develop its success in the direction of Dobropillia-Kramatorsk highway, fixing itself in the area of Novovodiane and Petrivka.

The Operational Strategic Group of Forces (Dnipro-based) said the Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions and the infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves to destroy them, does not constitute the enemy taking control of the territory.