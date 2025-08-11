No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russia is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire and war, Putin is determined to present the meeting with the United States as a personal victory, the Russians are moving their forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today there was also a report from intelligence and military command on what Putin is counting on and what he is actually preparing for. In particular, this is military preparation. He is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire and war. Putin is determined only to present the meeting with America as his personal victory. And then continue to act as before," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to the president, "there is no indication that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation."

"On the contrary, they are moving their troops and forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations. If someone is preparing for peace, they are not doing this," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine continues to inform partners about the real situation on the battlefield, in the dialogue and in Russian planning for further actions.