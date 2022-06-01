Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

Ukraine has assured the United States that it will not use long-range weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken said at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on Wednesday that the Ukrainians assured that they would not use these systems against targets on Russian territory. There is strong trust between Ukraine and the United States, as well as between our allies and partners, he added.

He pointed out that during this aggression and even before it, U.S. President Biden clearly told Russian President Putin what the USA would do if Russia continued its aggression, including continuing to provide security assistance necessary for Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression.

Blinken stressed that they had been very clear about this from the first day, and that President Biden spoke about this directly to President Putin.