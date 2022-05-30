Mayor of Melitopol confirms information about explosion in city center

Mayor of occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov confirmed the information that on Monday, May 30, an explosion thundered in the city center in the morning.

"The explosion took place in the central part of the city of Melitopol, right next to the building that belongs to the so-called self-proclaimed head of the regional military administration, appointed by the Rashists... There are definitely victims, their number is being specified," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.

Fedorov also said that at the moment the rashists are conducting a total check of all objects located near the explosion site.

"They are waiting for the terrorists. They have already noted that this is a terrorist act by the Ukrainian Nazis. We've heard all this nonsense before. But there is one fact: in Melitopol, the ground will burn under the feet of the Rashists until they leave it!" the mayor of the city said.

According to him, there are several versions regarding the causes of this incident. First of all, Fedorov believes that in this way the Russian invaders carry out a "cleansing" of collaborators who "do not do very well what they promised to do," which has already been observed in both Energodar and Tokmak.

The second version, as the mayor of Melitopol notes, is connected with the significant resistance of civil society in the city, which often unites with law enforcement agencies. "But we will hear this version from our law enforcement agencies a little later," Fedorov said.