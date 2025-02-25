Facts

09:44 25.02.2025

Ukraine and EU to update plan for implementation of electronic trust services - Fedorov

2 min read
Ukraine and EU to update plan for implementation of electronic trust services - Fedorov

Ukraine and the European Union will update a joint work plan for the implementation of electronic trust services, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Regarding electronic trust services, this year we expect to update the joint work plan," Fedorov said at a joint meeting of the government of Ukraine and the European Commission on Monday.

He recalled that the Ministry of Digital Transformation team continues to work towards launching the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), which will allow Ukrainians to use digital documents in EU countries, and Europeans - in Ukraine.

According to Fedorov, the Diia application successfully tested the compatibility of electronic documents with prototypes of European digital wallets as part of a pilot project.

"We are the only country out of twenty countries developing the European digital identification wallet that is not currently a member of the European Union. This is no coincidence, because Ukraine has expertise in reengineering services and complex processes," Fedorov emphasized, noting that Diia is installed on 70% of smartphones in Ukraine, and its user audience consists of 22 million citizens.

Fedorov also expressed hope for close cooperation with the European Commission on amendments to Appendix 17-3 of Annex XVII to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement in terms of electronic identification, authentication and trust services.

"Given our fruitful cooperation on electronic ID in the past, the next logical step will be to facilitate the implementation of the commission's decision on mutual recognition of trust services under eIDAS 2.0 (an updated version of Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 on electronic identification, authentication and trust services in the European Union). It expands and modernizes the previous eIDAS regulation (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services), adopted in 2014," said Fedorov.

The deputy prime minister said that Ukraine is considering implementing the European Commission's decisions on the recognition of specific trust services, in particular the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act.

"Ukraine is actively monitoring these EU legislative acts. It has developed a draft law of Ukraine on digital services, which is aimed at implementing these EU acts. Together with the EU4Digital project, the analysis of the draft law and the search for optimal ways to implement the norms of EU legal acts are ongoing," said Fedorov.

Tags: #services #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

20:37 04.02.2025
Three major mobile operators in Ukraine launch VoLTE, VoWiFi services

Three major mobile operators in Ukraine launch VoLTE, VoWiFi services

20:09 10.01.2025
Ukrposhta agrees to deliver 90% of Temu goods within 5 days after crossing Ukrainian border

Ukrposhta agrees to deliver 90% of Temu goods within 5 days after crossing Ukrainian border

14:13 30.12.2024
United24 platform collects UAH 13 bln in donations in 2024 to support Ukraine – Fedorov

United24 platform collects UAH 13 bln in donations in 2024 to support Ukraine – Fedorov

20:07 26.12.2024
Dobrobut medical network, jointly with Hospice Ukraine, will provide free medical care to about 500 palliative patients

Dobrobut medical network, jointly with Hospice Ukraine, will provide free medical care to about 500 palliative patients

18:34 05.11.2024
Ministry presents 5 more services as part Diia's e-Entrepreneur expansion

Ministry presents 5 more services as part Diia's e-Entrepreneur expansion

18:18 16.09.2024
Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

20:56 15.07.2024
Ukraine's MFA expands access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions added in 20 countries

Ukraine's MFA expands access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions added in 20 countries

12:21 22.06.2024
One person died, four wounded in Zaporizhia region due to enemy shelling – authorities

One person died, four wounded in Zaporizhia region due to enemy shelling – authorities

12:14 19.06.2024
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia region 379 times over day, with destruction reported – regional authorities

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia region 379 times over day, with destruction reported – regional authorities

19:19 17.05.2024
MFA resumes provision of consular services to men of military age from May 18

MFA resumes provision of consular services to men of military age from May 18

AD

HOT NEWS

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

Trump: Main thing is to stop war, whether ceasefire or direct transition to agreement

UN Security Council adopts US resolution Path to Peace in Ukraine, Russian amendment rejected

LATEST

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Ukraine should receive compensation, but Russia should pay it

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

Macron discusses deployment of foreign contingent with Trump, notes importance of American support

Trump: Main thing is to stop war, whether ceasefire or direct transition to agreement

UN Security Council adopts US resolution Path to Peace in Ukraine, Russian amendment rejected

European Commissioners reaffirm commitment to just peace for Ukraine during special YES meeting in Kyiv

Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

AD
AD
AD
AD