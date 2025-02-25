Ukraine and EU to update plan for implementation of electronic trust services - Fedorov

Ukraine and the European Union will update a joint work plan for the implementation of electronic trust services, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Regarding electronic trust services, this year we expect to update the joint work plan," Fedorov said at a joint meeting of the government of Ukraine and the European Commission on Monday.

He recalled that the Ministry of Digital Transformation team continues to work towards launching the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), which will allow Ukrainians to use digital documents in EU countries, and Europeans - in Ukraine.

According to Fedorov, the Diia application successfully tested the compatibility of electronic documents with prototypes of European digital wallets as part of a pilot project.

"We are the only country out of twenty countries developing the European digital identification wallet that is not currently a member of the European Union. This is no coincidence, because Ukraine has expertise in reengineering services and complex processes," Fedorov emphasized, noting that Diia is installed on 70% of smartphones in Ukraine, and its user audience consists of 22 million citizens.

Fedorov also expressed hope for close cooperation with the European Commission on amendments to Appendix 17-3 of Annex XVII to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement in terms of electronic identification, authentication and trust services.

"Given our fruitful cooperation on electronic ID in the past, the next logical step will be to facilitate the implementation of the commission's decision on mutual recognition of trust services under eIDAS 2.0 (an updated version of Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 on electronic identification, authentication and trust services in the European Union). It expands and modernizes the previous eIDAS regulation (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services), adopted in 2014," said Fedorov.

The deputy prime minister said that Ukraine is considering implementing the European Commission's decisions on the recognition of specific trust services, in particular the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act.

"Ukraine is actively monitoring these EU legislative acts. It has developed a draft law of Ukraine on digital services, which is aimed at implementing these EU acts. Together with the EU4Digital project, the analysis of the draft law and the search for optimal ways to implement the norms of EU legal acts are ongoing," said Fedorov.