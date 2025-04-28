Ministry of Digital Development creates marketplace of defense innovations for Brave1 participants, military

The Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine has launched the Brave1 Market platform-marketplace, where participants in the Brave1 defense technology support cluster will be able to sell the means of destroying the enemy they have developed to the military without intermediaries, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

“We are launching Brave1 Market – a marketplace of the latest technologies for the Ukrainian military. Units will independently choose the equipment they want to fight with and buy it using military unit funds. The platform will work as an online store – like Amazon or Rozetka, but instead of regular goods – innovations,” Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, Brave1 Market (https://market.brave1.gov.ua/) already offers over 1,000 solutions: UAVs, ground robots, electronic warfare and electronic warfare, components, AI-based tools, software, and ammunition.

“Currently, the military is looking for manufacturers and developments on the Internet, through friends and other units, so access to information is limited. The marketplace will significantly simplify the interaction between developers and the military. Defenders will be able to select the required technology in a few clicks, compare the characteristics of various tools, contact the manufacturer, and enter into a direct agreement,” Fedorov said.

The deputy prime minister expressed hope that the marketplace will help solve the problem of distributing effective technologies, because the military often does not know about the tools that are already on the market and that can help them effectively perform tasks.

“For security reasons, the military will log in to the marketplace through Diya. Particularly sensitive information will be contained in a closed catalogue, which will only be accessible to verified military personnel through the Delta system,” Fedorov said.

Manufacturers of defense technologies that have passed the compliance check and become Brave1 participants will be able to sell defense tech tools and equipment on the Brave1 Market.

In the future, Brave1 Market will be integrated with the e-Points system, which combat units receive for defeating enemy targets. For these points, units will be able to buy any goods from the marketplace for their needs, in addition to centralized supplies, the press service of the Brave1 cluster said.

In addition, the military will soon be able to leave reviews for specific products that other military personnel will see. This will ensure fair competition and will contribute to the improvement of Ukrainian defense solutions in general, the press service said.

Since its foundation on April 26, 2023, the cluster Brave1 has issued over 540 grants for UAH 2.2 billion. The national budget for 2025 provides UAH 2.9 billion for grant support for defense tech. Among the priority areas identified by Brave1 are: missiles, lasers, drone swarms, CRPA antennas, water drones, anti-Shahed and anti-UAB, mother drone, Ukrainian Mavic, and guided munitions.