Facts

12:24 28.05.2022

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 250 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, they have amounted to about 30,000 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

According to a report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 28 were approximately: personnel - about 30,000 (250 more) people liquidated, tanks - 1330 (8 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 3258 (12 more) units , artillery systems - 628 (5 more), MLRS - 203 (2 more) units, air defense systems - 93 (0) units, aircraft - 207 (1 more) units, helicopters - 174 (4 more) units. , UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 503 (0), cruise missiles - 116 (1 more), ships / boats - 13 (0) units, automotive equipment and tankers - 2226 (0) units, special equipment - 48 (0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Avdiyivka and Kryvy Rih directions," the General Staff said.

At the same time, the General Staff said that the data are being specified.

Tags: #russia #war #loses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:13 28.05.2022
Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

18:45 27.05.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,031 civilians, 4,735 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,031 civilians, 4,735 wounded – UN

12:13 27.05.2022
Podoliak urges to transfer MLRS to Ukraine after Russia uses Solntsepek flamethrower system

Podoliak urges to transfer MLRS to Ukraine after Russia uses Solntsepek flamethrower system

12:12 27.05.2022
Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

11:56 27.05.2022
Russia deploys 110 operational battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, their successes insignificant – US Defense Ministry

Russia deploys 110 operational battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, their successes insignificant – US Defense Ministry

11:32 27.05.2022
War with Russia dragging on, may continue until year end – Defence Intelligence Agency

War with Russia dragging on, may continue until year end – Defence Intelligence Agency

11:09 27.05.2022
Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine has increased to more than 679: 241 children killed, 438 injured – PGO

Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine has increased to more than 679: 241 children killed, 438 injured – PGO

18:37 26.05.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 3,998 civilians, 4,693 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,998 civilians, 4,693 injured – UN

13:14 26.05.2022
Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

12:35 26.05.2022
Some 240 children killed, more than 436 injured since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - PGO

Some 240 children killed, more than 436 injured since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

UOC сouncil expresses disagreement with Patriarch Kirill stance on war in Ukraine, decides on independence, proposes to dialogue with OCU

LATEST

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

Biden administration approves supply of MLRS to Ukraine

Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

Occupiers now trying to achieve goals they planned to achieve in first days after Feb 24 – Zelensky

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD