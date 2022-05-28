Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 250 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, they have amounted to about 30,000 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

According to a report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 28 were approximately: personnel - about 30,000 (250 more) people liquidated, tanks - 1330 (8 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 3258 (12 more) units , artillery systems - 628 (5 more), MLRS - 203 (2 more) units, air defense systems - 93 (0) units, aircraft - 207 (1 more) units, helicopters - 174 (4 more) units. , UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 503 (0), cruise missiles - 116 (1 more), ships / boats - 13 (0) units, automotive equipment and tankers - 2226 (0) units, special equipment - 48 (0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Avdiyivka and Kryvy Rih directions," the General Staff said.

At the same time, the General Staff said that the data are being specified.