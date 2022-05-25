Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

The Meta company has already accelerated the moderation of Ukrainian appeals about the unreasonable blocking of information about Ukraine and promises to further improve this process, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Every time we say that we need such a 'green corridor' that will allow them to respond even faster to our requests," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Pinchuk Foundation in Davos, where the World Economic Forum takes place.

Fedorov added that it is a matter of time, but Meta is gradually adapting its policies.

"They understand the situation and are doing their best," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova during the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in Davos at the beginning of the week reported another fact of such a block.

"Some 500 cases of suicide – mothers, who saw children being raped. Facebook banned me last week and deleted a post about the terrible crimes of Russian soldiers, because I violated moral and ethical standards. Did I violate it? – Wake up the world!" Denisova said.