Facts

18:42 25.05.2022

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

1 min read
Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

The Meta company has already accelerated the moderation of Ukrainian appeals about the unreasonable blocking of information about Ukraine and promises to further improve this process, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Every time we say that we need such a 'green corridor' that will allow them to respond even faster to our requests," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Pinchuk Foundation in Davos, where the World Economic Forum takes place.

Fedorov added that it is a matter of time, but Meta is gradually adapting its policies.

"They understand the situation and are doing their best," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova during the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in Davos at the beginning of the week reported another fact of such a block.

"Some 500 cases of suicide – mothers, who saw children being raped. Facebook banned me last week and deleted a post about the terrible crimes of Russian soldiers, because I violated moral and ethical standards. Did I violate it? – Wake up the world!" Denisova said.

Tags: #davos #fedorov #meta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:19 25.05.2022
Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

18:25 25.05.2022
Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

18:20 25.05.2022
Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

16:55 25.05.2022
Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

17:01 24.05.2022
Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

11:45 24.05.2022
Xbox will be officially launched in Ukraine - Fedorov

Xbox will be officially launched in Ukraine - Fedorov

11:06 24.05.2022
Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

09:32 24.05.2022
Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

18:44 23.05.2022
Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

09:54 23.05.2022
At Davos Forum Zelensky to speak to Stanford students, teachers, communicate with political community of Indonesia

At Davos Forum Zelensky to speak to Stanford students, teachers, communicate with political community of Indonesia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

LATEST

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD