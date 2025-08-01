Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 01.08.2025

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

1 min read
Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region, injured as a result of enemy attacks, said the head of Zaporizhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Among them, 18 were injured due to the attack of the Russian Federation on the Bilenke correctional colony. One prisoner is in serious condition," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In total, over the past week, the Russians have attacked the communities of the region more than 4,100 times. A total of 24 people died, another 94 were injured. Most of them are in the Bilenke colony, the head of the regional military administration noted.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #fedorov #medical_institutions

MORE ABOUT

16:33 31.07.2025
Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

11:03 30.07.2025
Interior Ministry, CCD deny info about allegedly increased radioactive background in Zaporizhia region

Interior Ministry, CCD deny info about allegedly increased radioactive background in Zaporizhia region

14:09 29.07.2025
Sixteen convicts killed, 44 injured in Russian airstrike on Bilenke penal colony – Justice Ministry

Sixteen convicts killed, 44 injured in Russian airstrike on Bilenke penal colony – Justice Ministry

09:14 29.07.2025
Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

16:26 28.07.2025
German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

15:18 28.07.2025
Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

15:32 19.07.2025
Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

20:17 18.07.2025
First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

09:29 18.07.2025
Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

13:07 15.07.2025
Air alert for Zaporizhia lasting 16 hours due to attack by Shahed UAVs – Regional official

Air alert for Zaporizhia lasting 16 hours due to attack by Shahed UAVs – Regional official

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

AD
AD