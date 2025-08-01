Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region, injured as a result of enemy attacks, said the head of Zaporizhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Among them, 18 were injured due to the attack of the Russian Federation on the Bilenke correctional colony. One prisoner is in serious condition," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In total, over the past week, the Russians have attacked the communities of the region more than 4,100 times. A total of 24 people died, another 94 were injured. Most of them are in the Bilenke colony, the head of the regional military administration noted.