Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:01 18.08.2025

Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

1 min read
Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 30 people, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

"The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 30 people. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote.

Earlier, there were 20 wounded and three killed as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia, among the wounded was a 17-year-old boy.

Earlier that day, it was reported that due to the enemy strike, stores and a bus stop caught fire, a minibus, residential buildings and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged. Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns out of the crater created by the explosion; he later died.

Tags: #enemy_attack #fedorov #injured #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

19:40 18.08.2025
Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

18:05 18.08.2025
NATO, EU partner submit requests for testing 50 defense products in Ukraine in 3 weeks – 1st Dpty PM

NATO, EU partner submit requests for testing 50 defense products in Ukraine in 3 weeks – 1st Dpty PM

13:23 18.08.2025
Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to 3, 20 injured

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to 3, 20 injured

11:24 18.08.2025
Casualty count rises to 17 after Russia attacks Zaporizhia

Casualty count rises to 17 after Russia attacks Zaporizhia

09:44 18.08.2025
Russians bombs Zaporizhia, injures 2 civilians

Russians bombs Zaporizhia, injures 2 civilians

13:30 15.08.2025
Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

14:07 13.08.2025
Multi-account Diia.Kartka for state payments launches in three banks - deputy PM

Multi-account Diia.Kartka for state payments launches in three banks - deputy PM

18:38 11.08.2025
Russian military damages Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center – Ministry of Energy

Russian military damages Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center – Ministry of Energy

13:16 09.08.2025
Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

11:13 09.08.2025
Russian drone attacks minibus near Kherson, two killed – prosecutor's office

Russian drone attacks minibus near Kherson, two killed – prosecutor's office

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD