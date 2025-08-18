Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 30 people, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

"The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 30 people. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote.

Earlier, there were 20 wounded and three killed as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia, among the wounded was a 17-year-old boy.

Earlier that day, it was reported that due to the enemy strike, stores and a bus stop caught fire, a minibus, residential buildings and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged. Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns out of the crater created by the explosion; he later died.