Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

An online divorce service in the Diia app is planned for launch this fall, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

"Of course, we'll add some gamification that will make you think twice before doing it. But jokes aside, we're working on this service because it's also an important wartime measure to prevent people from having to stand in lines," Fedorov said during a live TikTok broadcast on Thursday.

He added that the Schoolchild's Package program will be launched in the coming days, allowing parents to receive UAH 5,000 on their Diia card to spend on back-to-school needs.

Fedorov also said it has been agreed to open several more online marriage rooms by September to reduce the current service backlog.

Plans also include launching an electronic excise system in January 2026 and rolling out a surname-change service by the end of 2025.

According to Fedorov, the foundation for the eNotary service is expected to be launched by year-end, with the services themselves becoming available in the first quarter of 2026.

Responding to a viewer's question about which project he would like to implement by 2030, Fedorov said he hopes to turn Diia and Ukraine's digital government into an "agentive" state built on AI agents, optimizing the work of tens of thousands of people and enabling citizens to get what they need through digital services.

"These will be thousands of agents providing different services," he said.

In July, Fedorov announced ambitious plans for Diia's development, including adding the ability to take the driving test online, clear customs for cars, change surnames, and receive consular services.