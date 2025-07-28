German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

The German company Diehl tested its ground robotic complex within the Test in Ukraine platform from Brave1, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

"The first test within the platform took place at the training center of the third assault brigade. The company received feedback from the military, who systematically work with the complex, as well as clear recommendations for adapting the complex to the requirements of the front," Fedorov noted on Telegram on Monday.

Fedorov also added that Ukraine's experience helps create effective solutions that can change the situation on the battlefield.