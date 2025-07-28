Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:26 28.07.2025

German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

1 min read

The German company Diehl tested its ground robotic complex within the Test in Ukraine platform from Brave1, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

"The first test within the platform took place at the training center of the third assault brigade. The company received feedback from the military, who systematically work with the complex, as well as clear recommendations for adapting the complex to the requirements of the front," Fedorov noted on Telegram on Monday.

Fedorov also added that Ukraine's experience helps create effective solutions that can change the situation on the battlefield.

Tags: #fedorov #test_in_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

15:18 28.07.2025
Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

15:32 19.07.2025
Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

20:17 18.07.2025
First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

09:29 18.07.2025
Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

12:51 12.07.2025
Occupiers shell 16 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, killing 3 civilians – authorities

Occupiers shell 16 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, killing 3 civilians – authorities

10:48 07.07.2025
Invaders attack Zaporizhia with drones, 10 residents injured – regional administration

Invaders attack Zaporizhia with drones, 10 residents injured – regional administration

10:30 01.07.2025
Two people injured as result of enemy attack on Polohy district – Zaporizhia authorities

Two people injured as result of enemy attack on Polohy district – Zaporizhia authorities

18:33 17.06.2025
Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

19:27 21.05.2025
Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

21:44 28.04.2025
Ministry of Digital Development creates marketplace of defense innovations for Brave1 participants, military

Ministry of Digital Development creates marketplace of defense innovations for Brave1 participants, military

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Azov on third anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: We remember. We will take revenge

Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

AD
AD