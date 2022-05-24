Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, in his speech at Davos Economic Forum on Monday, called for "helping Ukraine win."

"Help Ukraine win. You must not participate in this war. Just help us make it happen," he said, speaking via video link.

He said this is "the only way to prevent the war in Ukraine from escalating into an intercontinental and even world war."

According to Yermak, "we continue to hear calls for surrender for the sake of peace in Europe. Some of our partners still offer us to yield to the aggressors in order to save lives."

"Ukraine has nothing to do with territorial disputes. This is Russia, which simply occupied and tried to illegally annex Ukrainian territories. More than anyone, we strive for a balanced dialogue. However, Russian political culture does not provide for dialogue. Its basis is dictate and the language of brute force," Yermak said.

Speaking about Ukraine's security guarantees, Yermak said "given the experience of Budapest Memorandum, we must ensure that future agreements contain security guarantees, not assurances."

However, according to him "no security obligations to third parties can completely replace Ukraine in developing and maintaining its own powerful defense potential." "The guarantor states must provide us with modern conventional weapons and military equipment. No restrictions and politically motivated bans. We need weapons for defense," Yermak said.