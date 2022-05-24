Facts

20:55 24.05.2022

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

2 min read
Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, in his speech at Davos Economic Forum on Monday, called for "helping Ukraine win."

"Help Ukraine win. You must not participate in this war. Just help us make it happen," he said, speaking via video link.

He said this is "the only way to prevent the war in Ukraine from escalating into an intercontinental and even world war."

According to Yermak, "we continue to hear calls for surrender for the sake of peace in Europe. Some of our partners still offer us to yield to the aggressors in order to save lives."

"Ukraine has nothing to do with territorial disputes. This is Russia, which simply occupied and tried to illegally annex Ukrainian territories. More than anyone, we strive for a balanced dialogue. However, Russian political culture does not provide for dialogue. Its basis is dictate and the language of brute force," Yermak said.

Speaking about Ukraine's security guarantees, Yermak said "given the experience of Budapest Memorandum, we must ensure that future agreements contain security guarantees, not assurances."

However, according to him "no security obligations to third parties can completely replace Ukraine in developing and maintaining its own powerful defense potential." "The guarantor states must provide us with modern conventional weapons and military equipment. No restrictions and politically motivated bans. We need weapons for defense," Yermak said.

Tags: #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 24.05.2022
Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

17:51 24.05.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

14:14 23.05.2022
From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

16:12 21.05.2022
Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

10:28 20.05.2022
Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

20:12 04.05.2022
Yermak urges Israel to side with Ukraine

Yermak urges Israel to side with Ukraine

16:28 02.05.2022
Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

15:10 02.05.2022
Yermak: Progress in negotiations with Russia - stopping the war, de-occupying territory

Yermak: Progress in negotiations with Russia - stopping the war, de-occupying territory

17:48 18.04.2022
Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

14:36 17.04.2022
Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

LATEST

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

Xbox will be officially launched in Ukraine - Fedorov

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD