Facts

17:01 24.05.2022

Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

1 min read
Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

During the three months of the war in Ukraine, six groups of Russian hackers carried out more than 430 cyberattacks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said during the International Diia Summit Brave Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Over the past eight years, Ukraine has been subjected to cyberattacks from Russia almost all the time. During the full-scale war, cyberattacks have become even more intense: in almost three months of war in Ukraine, at least six groups of Russian hackers carried out more than 430 cyberattacks," he said.

At the same time, Fedorov said that Ukraine has created a very powerful IT army with almost 300,000 people, which was joined by both Ukrainian and international IT professionals.

"The soldiers joined absolutely voluntarily," he said.

According to the minister, during the war, Ukraine also began to use artificial intelligence to recognize dead Russians. In addition, more than $60 million in cryptocurrency was raised for the army and humanitarian aid.

"More than 10,000 Starlink terminals have arrived in Ukraine. We use them to support and restore critical infrastructure," Fedorov added.

Tags: #it #fedorov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 24.05.2022
Xbox will be officially launched in Ukraine - Fedorov

Xbox will be officially launched in Ukraine - Fedorov

15:30 19.05.2022
Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

17:49 02.05.2022
About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

20:03 23.03.2022
Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

18:53 17.03.2022
Techiia Foundation, IT Ukraine to cooperate to overcome humanitarian, economic consequences of war

Techiia Foundation, IT Ukraine to cooperate to overcome humanitarian, economic consequences of war

15:34 16.03.2022
Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

13:43 14.03.2022
Revolut becomes available to Ukrainians in EU – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Revolut becomes available to Ukrainians in EU – Ministry of Digital Transformation

15:47 11.03.2022
Ukrainian IT companies collect UAH 710 mln for country's needs over ten days of war

Ukrainian IT companies collect UAH 710 mln for country's needs over ten days of war

18:22 05.03.2022
Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

14:45 01.03.2022
Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

LATEST

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD