Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

During the three months of the war in Ukraine, six groups of Russian hackers carried out more than 430 cyberattacks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said during the International Diia Summit Brave Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Over the past eight years, Ukraine has been subjected to cyberattacks from Russia almost all the time. During the full-scale war, cyberattacks have become even more intense: in almost three months of war in Ukraine, at least six groups of Russian hackers carried out more than 430 cyberattacks," he said.

At the same time, Fedorov said that Ukraine has created a very powerful IT army with almost 300,000 people, which was joined by both Ukrainian and international IT professionals.

"The soldiers joined absolutely voluntarily," he said.

According to the minister, during the war, Ukraine also began to use artificial intelligence to recognize dead Russians. In addition, more than $60 million in cryptocurrency was raised for the army and humanitarian aid.

"More than 10,000 Starlink terminals have arrived in Ukraine. We use them to support and restore critical infrastructure," Fedorov added.