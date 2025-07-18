Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:17 18.07.2025

First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine

1 min read
First Deputy PM Fedorov plans to launch analogue of American DOGE in Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital/

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is planning to launch in Ukraine an analogue of the US Department of Government Efficiency, created under the leadership of Elon Musk after the victory of President Donald Trump.

"I plan to launch an analogue of DOGE for several projects. We urgently need to reduce expenses and assess efficiency," he wrote on the social network Threads on Friday.

Fedorov said that he would look for a person to head this direction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week stated the need to reduce institutions, and the new Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, appointed at his suggestion, has already announced the start of work on optimizing the state apparatus and a course for a full audit of expenses in order to reduce them. Among other things, she tasked the newly appointed Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin, who came to this post from the position of First Deputy Minister of Finance, with conducting an audit of social spending.

#doge #idea #fedorov

