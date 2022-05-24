Facts

14:49 24.05.2022

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

2 min read
EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

The Council of European Union has adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression.

"After having adopted three tranches of support totaling EUR 1.5 billion this year, a fourth tranche will add EUR 500 million to the resources already mobilised under the EPF for Ukraine, thereby bringing the total amount to EUR 2 billion, " the press service of the EU Council said.

"The history of tomorrow is being written today, on the battlefields of Ukraine. With these EUR 500 million, the EU has allocated a total EUR 2 of billion to support EU member states’ supplies of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This support is just one part of European efforts to help Ukraine defend itself. The EU and its member states are determined to continue. We have done it since the beginning of the war and we will continue until the end," Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

It is noted that the scope of the equipment to be provided in the new support package is in line with the current priorities as expressed by the Ukrainian government. In this light, the assistance measures consist of EUR 490 million for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes, as well as EUR 10 million intended to cover the provision of equipment and supplies, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.

Tags: #eu #assistance #armed_forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:06 24.05.2022
Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

13:26 24.05.2022
Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

10:32 23.05.2022
Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

19:03 20.05.2022
Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

09:04 20.05.2022
Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

20:26 19.05.2022
US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

11:39 19.05.2022
Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

11:06 19.05.2022
European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

13:01 18.05.2022
EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

LATEST

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD