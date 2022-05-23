Facts

20:14 23.05.2022

USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

1 min read
USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

The Department of Technical Assistance to Law Enforcement Agencies of Ukraine (INL) of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv provided employees of the State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine with 21 armored vehicles and $185 million in financial assistance.

"Like its military, Ukraine’s border guard and police are bravely fighting against Russia’s horrific invasion. INL has provided $185 million in assistance to Ukraine’s border guards & national police, recently donating 21 armored vehicles to protect them," the INL said on Twitter Monday.

