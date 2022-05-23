Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny announced the liberation of 24 settlements in Kharkiv region.

"Some 24 settlements have been liberated in Kharkiv region," Zaluzhny said on Facebook on Monday.

Among the liberated, he named the village of Kutuzovka, which was de-occupied in early May. "About 170 local residents lived in the basement of the kindergarten for more than two months. Among them, 40 children aged from three months to 12 years. The Ukrainian servicemen, who liberated the village, provided first aid to the locals, shared with them everything they needed – water, food, clothing," the commander-in-chief said.

Zaluzhny said that, by freeing cities and villages from the invaders, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop Russia's crimes against the civilian population and prevent the commission of new ones.