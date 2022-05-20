Ukraine studies Italy's proposals on ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine - MFA

Italy indeed has shared its vision of ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine, the relevant proposals are currently being studied, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine highly appreciates Italy's support within the European Union and at the bilateral level. The Italian side really shared its vision of ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Relevant proposals are currently being studied," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry welcomes any international efforts that will help restore peace on Ukrainian land and in Europe.

"At the same time, any political decision should be based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Nikolenko said.

As reported, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio presented UN Secretary General António Guterres with a peace plan for Ukraine, including four stages, in particular, a ceasefire, possible neutrality of Ukraine, territorial issues - in particular Crimea and Donbas - and a new pact on European and international security.