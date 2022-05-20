Facts

15:32 20.05.2022

Ukraine studies Italy's proposals on ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine - MFA

1 min read
Ukraine studies Italy's proposals on ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine - MFA

Italy indeed has shared its vision of ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine, the relevant proposals are currently being studied, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine highly appreciates Italy's support within the European Union and at the bilateral level. The Italian side really shared its vision of ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Relevant proposals are currently being studied," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry welcomes any international efforts that will help restore peace on Ukrainian land and in Europe.

"At the same time, any political decision should be based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Nikolenko said.

As reported, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio presented UN Secretary General António Guterres with a peace plan for Ukraine, including four stages, in particular, a ceasefire, possible neutrality of Ukraine, territorial issues - in particular Crimea and Donbas - and a new pact on European and international security.

Tags: #italy #proposals
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 16.04.2022
Embassy of Italy resumes work in Kyiv

Embassy of Italy resumes work in Kyiv

18:20 02.04.2022
Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

14:37 01.04.2022
Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

15:59 31.03.2022
Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

16:33 22.03.2022
Italian PM supports Ukraine's accession to EU

Italian PM supports Ukraine's accession to EU

15:18 22.03.2022
Italy wants Ukraine to join EU – PM

Italy wants Ukraine to join EU – PM

13:07 22.03.2022
Support full embargo for Russia, including oil - Zelensky to Italy's parliament

Support full embargo for Russia, including oil - Zelensky to Italy's parliament

10:26 18.03.2022
Italy ready to allocate funds for restoration of theater in Mariupol – Italian Minister of Culture

Italy ready to allocate funds for restoration of theater in Mariupol – Italian Minister of Culture

13:29 10.03.2022
Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

20:04 06.03.2022
Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

LATEST

Zelensky: Some 42 states to join Ukraine's proceedings against Russia in ICJ

Master plan for restoration of Trostianets will be based on principles of sustainable development - iC consulenten

The memory of the fallen Ukrainians was honored during the march of vyshyvanka in Israel - The Embassy

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Zhytomyr region, about 100 houses damaged, three people injured

Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

Prosecutor General at meeting with head of Supreme Court: we must uphold international standards of justice

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD