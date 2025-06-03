Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 03.06.2025

Celebrations on occasion of 79th anniversary of founding of Italian Republic held in Kyiv

3 min read
Celebrations on occasion of 79th anniversary of founding of Italian Republic held in Kyiv

On June 2, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa held celebrations on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic.

"Today we celebrate the 79th anniversary of the referendum in which the Italian people, after the tragedy of dictatorship and war, chose a republican form of government for our democratic state. We celebrate our country in accordance with this choice, because the freely expressed will of the people directs the course of its history and deserves eternal respect. So let me recall in this context the referendum in which on December 1, 1991, the citizens of Ukraine confirmed the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union, adopted by the Ukrainian Parliament in August of that year, and did so by an overwhelming majority of votes in all regions of Ukraine, including those currently under Russian occupation," the ambassador said during the event.

He noted the extraordinary courage with which the people of Ukraine – the victim of unjust and terrible aggression – continue their difficult struggle not only for the independence and sovereignty gained in 1991, but also in defense of the European and Western values ​​of freedom, pluralism and democracy and the security of our continent.

Formosa said that from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, Italy has supported Ukraine as a responsible member state of the European Union, the Group of Seven and NATO.

"We continue and will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support in the political, economic, military and humanitarian spheres, and we will continue to strictly apply sanctions against Russia. Together with our partners, we are actively working to achieve a just and lasting peace and we hope that all countries of the world will be able to make their constructive contribution to this process," he said.

399A8066

He also said Italy's efforts to promote Ukraine's integration into the European Union are thorough and continuous, and "we are actively working to ensure that the opening of "clusters" on negotiations for Ukraine's accession becomes possible as soon as possible."

"Italy sincerely believes in the future of Ukraine and intends, including thanks to the high level of Italian entrepreneurship and production, to play a leading role in the country's economic recovery," the ambassador said.

According to him, this intention will be confirmed during the International Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, which Italy and Ukraine will organize next month in Rome.

The celebrations gathered an unprecedented number of participants and representatives of official circles, which had no analogues in previous similar events.

Starting with the speeches of the highest state officials, the event was attended by numerous representatives of the President's Office, government ministers, and dozens of local government officials from all over Ukraine.

The event was also attended by numerous Italians working in Ukraine and playing an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. The guests had the opportunity to enjoy a performance by the ensemble "Le Muse" which specially arrived from Italy and performed a musical dedication to the unforgettable Maestro Ennio Morricone – accompanied by frames from the most famous films of Italian cinema.

399A7401

Tags: #celebrations #italy

MORE ABOUT

14:19 16.04.2025
Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

12:58 14.04.2025
Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

19:38 07.04.2025
Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

17:51 20.03.2025
Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

14:07 20.03.2025
Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

19:50 04.02.2025
Italy allocates EUR 2 mln for project to support Ukraine's urban energy sector

Italy allocates EUR 2 mln for project to support Ukraine's urban energy sector

16:10 11.01.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Culture discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations with Italian Culture Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Culture discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations with Italian Culture Minister

14:17 11.01.2025
Ukraine discusses procurement of Italian air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

Ukraine discusses procurement of Italian air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

20:01 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy announces possible visit of Italian president to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces possible visit of Italian president to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

LATEST

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

PACE to launch War Correspondents' Day and Freedom of Journalism in memory of deceased Victoria Roshchyna

Zaporizhia NPP not affected by blackout in occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, Stoltenberg discuss military aid to Ukraine

US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

Number of casualties in Sumy increases to 28, incl three children – ministry

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

AD
AD