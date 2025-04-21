Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 21.04.2025

Kyiv should respond to Trump administration's proposals to end war this week – media

2 min read
Photo: Pixabay

The Trump administration expects Ukraine to respond to proposals to end the war, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday.

“Ukraine is under pressure to respond this week to a series of far-reaching Trump administration ideas for how to end the war in Ukraine by granting concessions to Russia, including potential U.S. recognition of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and excluding Kyiv from joining NATO,” writes the publication.

According to the WSJ, these ideas were conveyed to the Ukrainian side by US officials in a confidential document during a meeting in Paris on Thursday, April 17.

It also proposes to make the territory around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant a neutral zone, which would be transferred to US control. The front line is planned to be frozen. At the same time, the plan does not mention the recognition of the right of the Russian Federation to control the four occupied regions of Ukraine, although it does not require the Russians to leave the territories they have occupied.

In addition, according to the WSJ, there are no proposals to reduce the size of the Ukrainian army.

It is expected that the Ukrainian response will be presented at a meeting of American, Ukrainian and European officials in London at the end of this week.

Tags: #proposals #end_the_war

