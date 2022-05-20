Facts

09:04 20.05.2022

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

1 min read
Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the decision of the U.S. Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of almost $40 billion.

"I praise the U.S. Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant U.S. contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by U.S. President Joe Biden, " Zelensky said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the majority of senators voted in favor of holding a vote on a $39.8 billion aid package to Ukraine and its allies.

The bill was supported by 86 senators, 11 opposed.

