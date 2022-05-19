Facts

20:26 19.05.2022

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the allocation of almost $40 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine and its allies.

According to Bloomberg, the vote is still underway, but a sufficient number of senators have already spoken in favor of approving the aid package. Now the document will be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

On Tuesday, the majority of senators voted in favor of holding a vote on a $39.8 billion aid package to Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that the rapid adoption of the bill was hindered by Republican U.S. Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul.

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress approved the bill last Tuesday.

