19:51 19.05.2022

Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

Japan will provide Ukraine with an additional $300 million in financial assistance as the country is going through an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"We have received requests for short-term financial support from the Ukrainian side as the financial situation has deteriorated due to the Russian invasion. As a member of the G7 and a member of the international community, Japan must respond to such needs," Kishida said, according to Kyodo News on Thursday.

Kishida said in April that Japan would increase yen loans to Ukraine to $300 million, his pledge to provide additional financial assistance would raise the total to $600 million.

